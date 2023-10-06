Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Warning! Contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode #9!Jujutsu Kaisen has proven that the Gojo's Past arc at the beginning of the season wasn't "filler", as some fans labeled it, despite not being connected to the show's main plot this season.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Season 2 Episode #9 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Geto appears and traps Gojo in the Prison Realm, which was the main goal of the Shibuya Incident. To make this plan work, Gojo had to remain in one spot for an entire minute, which initially sounded like an incredibly difficult task given his extreme power level.

Gojo's Past is Relevant For Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident This gives the superb arc of Gojo's past a direct tie to the series' main plot, but it already had an important role in revealing more about some of the show's most important characters. headtopics.com

Despite how important it may have felt or how interesting it may have been, the "Gojo's past" arc placement at the beginning of the second season felt kind of awkward given how long it had been since fans had seen the main characters of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Proves Every Detail Is Important As the Shibuya Incident continues, the arc may have even more surprising connections to Gojo's brutal past even now that the incredibly powerful sorcerer is incapacitated. Even if it doesn't, its relevance in this episode should forever silence any further accusations of the arc being filler. headtopics.com

