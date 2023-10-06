Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka season 1 is now streaming in its entirety, and its final episode left questions about Sabine Wren and whether or not she saw Anakin Skywalker’s Force ghost.

Sabine’s arc in Ahsoka season 1 was filled with heartbreak as she struggled to connect to the Force while searching for her lost family in Ezra Bridger, who had been stranded on Peridea. Sabine’s Force sensitivity had been teased since the very beginning of Ahsoka, though all of her efforts came up short until Ahsoka episode 8.

Sabine Sensing Anakin Confirms Force Ghosts Don't Need A Direct Link Force ghosts are still one of the Star Wars phenomena that aren’t completely understood. It’s known that Force ghosts can appear and interact with the living and physically affect the world around them. headtopics.com

However, in Ahsoka’s final scene Sabine—who had never met Anakin Skywalker and has no real connection with him—is able to sense Anakin’s Force ghost. This revelation about Force ghosts opens up a whole new realm of possibilities for how Anakin Skywalker could be utilized in Ahsoka season 2 and beyond.

With statues of the Mortis gods seen in Ahsoka episode 8, Anakin’s connection to them and the Mortis realm may force him to appear to someone other than Ahsoka Tano. If Force ghosts don’t need to have a direct link to manifest, then this wouldn’t be a problem, and Anakin could appear to people like Baylan Skoll or Shin Hati as hey pursue unfathomable power. headtopics.com

