Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

For Amazon Prime Video subscribers looking for a fun night in with the family, there are a bunch of great movies on the platform that are appropriate for all ages. Made for a wider audience, a family movie should be easy for children to consume and also have value for adults.
9 Sounder (1972) Sounder is a family drama film with strong, heartwarming messages that are important for viewers of all ages. Following the Morgan family in 1930s Louisiana, Sounder is a tale about a Black family struggling through the Depression era, which focuses heavily on the experiences and perceptions of the child during those struggles.
7 Nacho Libre (2006) Jack Black stars in a bunch of comedy movies that are fun for the whole family, and Nacho Libre is the best option on Prime Video. The film follows Black as Nacho, the cook in a monastery that is home to a number of orphans he cares about deeply. headtopics.com
5 Scooby-Doo (2002) Scooby-Doo in almost any form is great fun for the family, from the classic cartoons and animated films to the weirdly hilarious live-action film made in 2002. The live-action adaptation isn't the best Scooby-Doo movie out there — or a great film in general — but it's in the territory of being so bad that it's entertaining.