Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A comparison of two 2023 DCEU movies to a notoriously unsuccessful superhero film paints the franchise in a bad light, and proves the DC Universe reboot is needed for future success. The DCEU movie franchise kicked off a decade ago and has had an extremely uneven path over the last 10 years, with Warner Bros.

In late 2022, WBD established DC Studios as its own film studio within the company's larger umbrella, and hired writer-director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to spearhead the next era of DC movies.

Shazam 2 & Blue Beetle Box Office Results Were Lower Than Sony's Morbius Sony's 2022 Spider-Man spinoff movie Morbius was a notable flop for the studio, earning only $167.5 million at the worldwide box office. headtopics.com

Since neither Shazam! Fury of the Gods nor Blue Beetle managed to double their budgets with their box office earnings, both end up being even bigger bombs than Morbius. This is especially egregious when taking into account the fact that Morbius was so poorly received by audiences, it became a meme.

How The DCU Can Reset The DCEU's Latest Box Office Issues The final DCEU movies have struggled at the box office for a number of reasons, one of which is a loss of interest in the franchise leading up to its relaunch. headtopics.com

