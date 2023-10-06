Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While the Community movie has been in development for years, the project has just gotten its biggest setback yet, but that could be for the best. The wacky sitcom followed a bunch of outcasts who formed a study group in a surreal community college, and it quickly became a cult hit.

The WGA writers' strike is officially over, but the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike continues, and no major Hollywood performers are allowed to work on a project of any studio, streamer, or network that's a part of the AMPTP.

Dan Harmon's Community Movie Comments Are Actually A Good Sign Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Dan Harmon has cast doubt on whether the Community movie sequel will even happen. headtopics.com

However, Harmon's comment is a great sign because it shows he has no interest in filming each actor's scenes separately. Often if two actors have a scene together but their schedules don't align, productions shoot each actor separately and then composite them into the same scene in post-production.

Why The Community Movie Can Only Happen With The Entire Cast It's the cast of Community that makes the show great, and while it'd likely be easy to develop a Community movie story that simply follows Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), who was the series lead, the supporting cast provided the most laughs and the most heart. headtopics.com

