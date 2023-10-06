Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The best anime on Crunchyroll can be difficult to narrow down simply because there are so many great series to choose from. Since it launched in 1994, Crunchyroll has built a reputation as one of the best websites for anime, film, and television. Not only do they have an abundance of genres, but many series are available in both their subbed and dubbed versions.

10 Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinju Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu follows Yotaro, a former yakuza who strives to be the next great rakugo performer of his generation. To master this traditional and comedic form of storytelling, he seeks out the elderly Bon, the greatest rakugo performer of his time. The series primarily explores Bon's ascent to stardom in the early 20th century.

8 Kuroko's Basketball It's easy to see why the sports anime Kuroko's Basketball is one of the best in the genre. The series chronicles Tetsuya Kuroko, a high school basketball player with a hidden skill set, and his colorful cast of teammates on their way to the championships. headtopics.com

6 ERASED ERASED does the seemingly impossible: it's genre-bending and still quite an accessible series for people who don't like anime. The protagonist, Satoru Fujinuma, has the ability to travel back several minutes into the past when tragedy occurs.

4 SK8 the Infinity Released several months into COVID-19, SK8 the Infinity was just the right dose of escapism in an anxious and weary world. High schooler Reki Kyan introduces transfer student Langa to the underground skating rink known as S. The cast is iconic, ranging from the relentlessly bickering Joe and Cherry to the flamboyantly ruthless skater Adam. headtopics.com

2 Mob Psycho 100 Since 2016, Mob Psycho 100 has been declared a masterpiece in animation, music, and well-written characters. Shigeo Kageyama, known as Mob, is a middle school psychic who works part-time exorcising powerful spirits with his boss, Reigen, who acts as a sort of father figure.

