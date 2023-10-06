Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in new Deadpool 3 fan art, showing what it would look like if he teamed up with Deadpool and Wolverine.

One of the big aspects of the MCU adventure is the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, though there are also several other rumored Deadpool 3 cameos. While the world is still speculating who might show up in Deadpool 3, AGT Design recently shared new fan artwork for the film, with Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine being joined by Maguire's Spider-Man.

The Deadpool 3 fan poster sees the Marvel trio together at Joe's Pizza, a nod to Peter Parker's old job in Spider-Man 2. Maguire's Spider-Man is also no stranger to multiverse storylines after he took part in 2021's Spider-Man. No Way Home, where he shared the screen with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men. headtopics.com

If Deadpool 3 is going to the lengths of tackling FOX's previous Marvel movies - with the major theory that they are doing their own version of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe - whether it be the X-Men or Fantastic Four films, it wouldn't be shocking if they tried to work something out with Sony, too.

Even if Maguire's Spider-Man is not in Deadpool 3, there is always the hope that he will be back for Avengers: Secret Wars alongside Jackman's Wolverine. With The Multiverse Saga already pulling from other Marvel movies outside the MCU, it would be shocking if they actually didn't have plans like that in place, whether it happens in Phases 5 or 6. headtopics.com

