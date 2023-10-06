Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT DC fan art imagines Grant Gustin's Barry Allen from The CW's The Flash with a comic-accurate makeover. Throughout nine seasons, Grant Gustin developed his portrayal of the Flash as the fastest man alive.

Still, the idea of a comic-accurate, blond Barry Allen hasn't left fans' minds since The Flash ended. On Instagram, artist Buffy2Ville shows what Grant Gustin would have looked like with blond hair in the Arrowverse. Had Gustin dyed his hair blond, it would have marked the first time a live-action Flash actor sported his comic-accurate hair color.

Is Grant Gustin's Time As The Flash Truly Over? The Flash officially came to an end in May 2023, with Barry Allen's story neatly wrapped up but with his journey open for many more heroic adventures ready to happen offscreen. Not only did the series reach an organic conclusion, but it gave the whole Arrowverse a satisfying farewell. headtopics.com

While it's undeniable that the Arrowverse and its characters are unlikely to come back, the concept of the multiverse and DC's diverse range of formats open the possibility of Grant Gustin's return as the Flash.

However, Grant Gustin will likely continue to take a considerable break from the Flash. Gustin didn't reprise his role for the DCEU's The Flash, and James Gunn confirmed that Grant Gustin won't join the DCU, at least for the foreseeable future. headtopics.com

