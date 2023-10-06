Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! This article contains spoilers for Wolverine #37 Wolverine is easily one of the toughest heroes in the Marvel Universe, both due to the inherent healing factor his mutation offers, and the nearly unbreakable adamantium that encases his entire skeleton.

Throughout his Marvel Comics history, in both Earth-616 and 1610, the one person who could always hurt Wolverine the most in battle was the Hulk. This is something that’s linked all the way back to Wolverine’s origin in Marvel Comics, since he made his first appearance in Incredible Hulk #181.

The Hulk CAN Rip Wolverine In Half, & The Wendigo Proves It In Wolverine #37 by Benjamin Percy and Juan José Ryp, Wolverine is on a mission to find and kill the clones of himself created by Beast. On his mission, Wolverine runs into the Hulk, who eventually teams up with Logan and proves himself to be invaluable to the mission’s success. headtopics.com

This single-issue storyline was one that seemed to meld two separate Hulk/Wolverine stories together in a fascinating way. In Incredible Hulk #181-182, the ‘third villain’ in the Hulk vs Wolverine matchup was the Wendigo, which is something that’s seemingly being paid tribute in this new comic.

What’s even more interesting than the fact that the Hulk can rip Wolverine in half is that the Hulk isn’t the only one who can, since the Wendigo was shown doing it in this issue. headtopics.com

