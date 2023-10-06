Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Boys has never been known for its subtlety or tact, but Gen V adapts the one comic book character widely believed to be beyond what Amazon would ever allow. Despite repeatedly mentioning the character since season 1, The Boys has routinely avoided including the comic book supe Tek Knight.

Reports had already confirmed that Derek Wilson would play the highly-anticipated Tek Knight, and had joined the Gen V cast. The big question of whether Amazon would dare to include the character's comic book obsession, however, remained unanswered.

Tek Knight's antics confirm ongoing suspicions that Gen V has an even higher ceiling for extreme grossness than The Boys. headtopics.com

Related: Gen V Just Did The Impossible - The Boys Season 3's Gross Ant-Man Scene Is Officially Beaten Gen V's Tek Knight Doesn't Go As Far As The Comics (But The Boys Season 4 Can) Despite hitting the main Tek Knight beats, Gen V still holds back a few choice details from Garth Ennis' comic story. The printed incarnation of this Batman parody, for example, loses his Alfred after sexually assaulting the butler's ear hole.

Even though Gen V does bring Tek Knight down a few notches, the character's story still has time to develop further in The Boys season 4. Derek Wilson's appearance in the spinoff sets Tek Knight up as a Vought investigator, giving him the perfect reason to appear in the main show as another enemy for Billy Butcher's crew to battle. headtopics.com

