Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The trailer for Your Lucky Day showcases one of the final performances of the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

Angus Cloud's Legacy Continues to Grow Before joining the Euphoria cast as the complicated and memorable character Fezco, Cloud was working at a restaurant in Brooklyn. Although he lacked acting experience, he made such an impression that he was eventually given a more prominent focus in season 2 and eventually appeared in a total of 16 episodes of the HBO high school drama.

Cloud's time as a rising star was tragically cut short. However, because his career was growing as a result of Euphoria's success, there are still several projects like Your Lucky Day that will expand his onscreen legacy far beyond the scope of a single show. headtopics.com

Cloud had already wrapped filming on the Universal project at the time of his death. The same was the case for the upcoming interconnected anthology drama Freaky Tales, which was directed by Captain Marvel duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck and also stars Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, and Normani, along with Avatar 2 and Scream 6 star Jack Champion.

