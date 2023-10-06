Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Screen Rant is thrilled to present an exclusive clip from the new horror movie Aberrance. The movie follows Erkhmee and Selenge, city dwellers, who move to an old cabin deep in the wilds of Mongolia. With this move, a strange feeling of foreboding begins to infect the couple.

However, this only leads to more worrisome questions and danger. Aberrance is the first Mongolian horror movie to be released in theaters in the United States. It premiered in North America at the SWSW Film Festival earlier this year. Aberrance will debut theatrically on October 6. The movie is distributed by Freestyle Digital Media.

More About Aberrance Screen Rant's exclusive clip from Aberrance features the movie's stars, Selenge Chadraabal and Erkhembayar Ganbat. Selenge stares at Erkhembayar across the table, emotionless. Erkhembayar tells her the soup is getting cold, and she glances down at her own bowl as he eats. Selenge presses down into the bowl and snaps her spoon. headtopics.com

Aberrance is Baatar Batsukh's theatrical directing debut. Batsukh also co-wrote the movie with Erdene Orosoo and Byambasuren Ganbat. The movie stars Selenge Chadraabal, Erkhembayar Ganbat, Yalalt Namsrai, Oyundary Jamsranjav, Badamtsetseg Batmunkhand, Bayarsanaa Batchuluun, and Ariunbyamba Sukhee.

