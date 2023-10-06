Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Contains spoilers of Batman #137!The true purpose behind Batman's Bat-Family is revealed, and it will break the heart of any fan. As "Gotham War" heats up, the Dark Knight puts a new spin on his most trusted allies.

In Batman #137 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, Bruce Wayne begins tearing his way through the criminal underworld. Batman is not on board with Catwoman's plan to curb crime in Gotham and to prove his point, he begins targeting key figures in her network. Robin Tim Drake tries to get Batman to see the point Selina's trying to make, but Bruce refuses to listen to his partner.

The Bat-Family sets a sting operation to contain Bruce to try and talk some reason into him, but he's one step ahead of his allies and instead, hits one of Catwoman's training facilities. Red Hood arrives on the scene first and engages his mentor in a brutal fight. It isn't long before Robin shows up to assist Jason, along with the Bat-Family. headtopics.com

The Bat-Family Was Made to Stop Batman Batman and his numerous allies have found themselves facing a serious wedge issue. While Bruce was recovering from severe exhaustion, Catwoman launched a program to train Gotham's low-level criminals to target the city's elite. Upon discovering the plan, Batman vehemently opposed it. But save for Damian Wayne, the rest of the Bat-Family supported it.

