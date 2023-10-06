Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Objectively naming the best manga is no easy task, as the medium's incredible variety and diversity make it difficult to compare and contrast works across genres, themes, and time periods. Regardless, some titles stand clearly above others in terms of popularity and reception, having made a name for themselves as some of the best experiences that readers could possibly have.
10 Vinland Saga While historical titles may be common in the medium, very few choose to portray the complicated life of Vikings, which allows Makoto Yukimura's Vinland Saga to stand out from its very premise.
8 Land of the Lustrous Haruko Ichikawa's Land of the Lustrous is a truly peerless title, telling a unique story set in a world unlike any other.
6 Real Created by Takehiko Inoue, the genius behind famous titles such as Slam Dunk and Vagabond, Real is a title that, while it may not have received as much attention or critical acclaim as its older siblings, should not be overlooked either. The story follows three main characters, all of whom are struggling with their own personal issues.
4 20th Century Boys Created by Naoki Urasawa, an author whose mastery over the drama/mystery genre was proven through Monster, 20th Century Boys is yet another attempt at exploring this combination of genres, this time with a sci-fi twist.