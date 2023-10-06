Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Continental has offered plenty of context on the John Wick series given its status as a prequel to the films yet failed to confirm whether the biggest John Wick: Chapter 4 theory was true. The Continental centers on the character of Winston Scott who was portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick series.

Given the focus on Winston in The Continental, many were expecting several answers to be provided focusing on his origins as the manager of the New York Continental.

Winston's Prequel Show Fails To Address Whether He's John Wick's Father The theory in question is that Winston is John Wick's biological father. This theory spawned out of the story of John Wick 4 in which Winston can be seen placing a hand on Wick's grave while saying "Farewell, my son. headtopics.com

As such, many who subscribed to this theory were hoping that The Continental would address if Winston was indeed John's father. However, The Continental provides little evidence of note to either outcome.

The Continental Still Doesn't Explain Winston's Ruska Roma Tattoo Origins Another element of John Wick 4 that was dubbed evidence for the theory that Winston is John's father is the former's Ruska Roma tattoos. In the John Wick world, the Ruska Roma is the name of the organization John was raised as part of after becoming an orphan. headtopics.com

