Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This article contains mention of self-harm and murder. Summary By delving deep into Lillian's backstory, The Changeling finally resolves some mysteries surrounding Apollo's present timeline in episode 7.
From her initial struggles during Uganda's military coup to her issues with her husband after Apollo was born, The Changeling's episode 7 walks through it all. While at it, the show's penultimate episode also hints at how Lillian's backstory is connected to Apollo's present.
The biggest reason the shadow of guilt and regret still dawns upon her is that she had come to the United States ("the promised land") with a speck of hope. Since her grandmother had always told her that she had a lovely voice, a part of her believed she could don a golden dress and become a well-known singer.
Lillian recounts how even when things went downhill when her husband started falsely accusing her of infidelity, she kept quiet because she did not feel powerful or loud enough to speak up against him. However, she reached the end of her wits when her husband tried to kill Apollo one day by drowning him in their bathtub.
How Lillian's Backstory Connects To Apollo's Present In The Changeling What stops Lillian from jumping off the ledge is a promise she had made to herself when she was pregnant: she would protect her son at any cost, especially because she failed to protect her family in Uganda.