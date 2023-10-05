Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist: Believer director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum explain how the film's major cameo from an original star came about and why it was important.

Now, Green and Blum discuss Blair's surprising cameo during The Exorcist: Believer's ending in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. The producer and director explain how they went about getting the star to agree to a return and just how moving the experience was on set. headtopics.com

Jason Blum: "If anything else, we pulled it off because when the movie was coming together, David and I really felt like it was important to tell the people who were responsible for the original movie that it [the reboot] was happening. So...

David Gordon Green: "That shot... we did one take, they hadn't seen each other in many years. Ellen's blindfolded, feels her hand and all of that energy... you see on screen. Oh, and the crew didn't know she was coming. And so you see the guy pushing the dolly and all of a sudden a tear starts coming out of his eye... headtopics.com

