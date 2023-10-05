Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Chucky and The Exorcist: Believer have come together in a unique trailer reaction video.

In honor of the Exorcist: Believer release date of October 6 coming the same week as the Chucky season 3 premiere on October 4, the official Chucky Instagram account has shared a bizarre new paid promotion video.

The video shows Chucky watching the Exorcist: Believer trailer and reacting to it, largely using puns like "I don't know what possessed them to put me through that." However, he gradually grows warmer toward the movie, eventually shouting "What a f---ing rush!" and announcing "get ready for the best scare of your life. headtopics.com

How Chucky is Able to Interact with Other Horror Icons This isn’t the first time that the Chucky TV show has been advertised via a crossover with another major horror property. Two years ago, when Chucky season 1 was premiering, the iconic killer doll (voiced by Brad Dourif) was featured in a commercial squaring off against Michael Myers in a cross-promotion with Halloween Kills.

The first reason this is allowed to happen is the fact that Chucky is a Universal property. The company, which originally became known for making monster movies in the 1930s, still holds the rights to many popular horror franchises and is behind the Exorcist: Believer release as well as that of Halloween Kills. headtopics.com

