Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

In gorgeous new art, Russel Dauterman completes his trading card art of the X-Men's current roster, with Juggernaut, Ms. Marvel, and Rasputin IV getting stunning character portraits. At the 2023 Hellfire Gala, the X-Men were subjected to a Mutant Massacre, with most of the newly elected team killed by Nimrod.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Those mutants have been celebrated in a line of new variant covers, with each issue of X-Men including new trading card-style art of a notable hero or villain. On Instagram, Russel Dauterman has announced Ms. Marvel will appear on X-Men #26, Rasputin IV on X-Men #27, and Juggernaut on X-Men #28 - each with coloring by Matt Wilson.

The Underground X-Men Finally Unite Related: New Use for Juggernaut's Powers Promises X-Men's Goriest Death Ever Of the group, only Talon, Synch and Juggernaut were actually elected by the mutants of Krakoa, alongside Frenzy, Prodigy, Cannonball and Dazzler. Sadly, that team existed for a matter of seconds before Nimrod attacked, and the survivors have had to assemble a new team on the fly, declaring that every mutant alive is now a member of the X-Men. headtopics.com

Marvel's Current X-Men Team Will Decide Mutantkind's Future While this emergency team have only existed for a few issues, there are already some fun dynamics emerging. As someone from the far future, Rasputin knows of Ms. Marvel as an almost mythic hero, and for once Kamala Khan is the target of superhero-worship.

