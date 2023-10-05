Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

In Pokémon, Ash's Greninja is one of the strongest companions he's ever had, but Greninja partially owes its strength to a period of special training with an actual ninja who looks right out of Naruto. Given Greninja's obvious inspirations, the training session is not only appropriate but actually essential to the role that Ash's Froakie would play as it evolved further.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In the episode "A Rush of Ninja Wisdom!", Ash and his friends encounter a boy dressed as a ninja named Sanpei, who happens to have a Frogadier, Froakie's middle evolution. Ash and Sanpei battle, but Froakie ends up losing, which prompts Ash to ask Sanpei for help training his Froakie to be like Frogadier.

This encounter may also have played a role in Froakie's greater arc in a different sense. This is the first time that Froakie meets its evolved form, and while there's a bit of rivalry at first, Froakie respects Frogadier and does work to emulate it. headtopics.com

Ninjas Have Always Existed In The Pokémon World It's quite fitting that the key to Froakie's success was actual ninja training, brought to him by a character who looks straight out of Naruto.

