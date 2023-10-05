Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Joker and Harley Quinn's relationship in Joker: Folie à Deux could flip one of 2019's Joker's biggest and most unexpected twists.

Joker debuted Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who turns to a life of crime and inspires the uprising of a countercultural revolution in Todd Phillips' dark and gritty vision of DC Comics' Gotham City.

Joker 2's Harley Quinn Will Likely Invert Arthur Fleck's Big Joker Plot Twist Arguably Joker's biggest twist came when it was revealed that Arthur Fleck's relationship with his neighbor, Zazie Beetz's Sophie Dumond, was actually a complete fabrication, set entirely in his mind. headtopics.com

Typically, Harley Quinn's origin story sees her madly in love with Joker in DC Comics, though the latter strings her along, using her for his own benefit when it becomes necessary to him.

Why Harley Quinn's Introduction Is So Important for Joker 2 2019's Joker introduced Arthur Fleck as a man who felt completely alone in the world, neglected by his mother and the love that he'd imagined. headtopics.com

