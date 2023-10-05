Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT CBS has kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with its brand-new game show Lotería Loca, which introduces a unique format based on the Mexican game of Lotería. The show is hosted by Jaime Camil (much beloved after his roles in Jane the Virgin and Schmigadoon!), and Latin music sensation Sheila E.

Jeff Apploff: Somebody came into my office and pitched me a show based on Lotería. Honestly, I didn't love that idea, but it was the first time that I had ever seen the game, and I started to look at the characters and what the show was. I had always wanted to do a show on Bingo anyway, and I was like, "What an original way to do a show.

For the aesthetics of the show, the real feel was, "Okay, what if we put this game show on the set of Coco?" And we've got a guy that is from Coco, right? So you go, "What if you did that and it really felt like you were in a square in Mexico?", that's what you wanted to do. So, it's those types of things. headtopics.com

If you take a look at Sábado Gigante, we didn't want to have girls in bikinis sitting around. What do we do, and what do we not do? We also had several content producers that we literally took from Mexico and brought in to make sure that we were saying it the right way; doing it the right way.

