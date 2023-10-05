Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recalls the mixed reception that his satirical film The King Of Comedy received when it was initially released.

Entertainment Weekly culls a video from Scorcese’s daughter’s TikTok account where the acclaimed director recalls the precise moment that The King Of Comedy was eviscerated on live television ahead of the release of his forthcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. “People hated it when it came out”, Scorsese said, explaining that Entertainment Tonight labeled the movie the flop of the year.

“People hated it when it came out, No, it was the flop of the year. That's what it was called on Entertainment Tonight, New Year's Eve '83-'84. It's okay, it's alright.’ Why The King Of Comedy Received Mixed Reviews Upon the release of The King Of Comedy in theaters back in 1982, the film was a massive box office failure, grossing only $2.5 million against its $19 million budget. There were a number of reasons why The King of Comedy wasn’t initially well received by viewers. headtopics.com

