Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Big Brother 25 took a new turn as the week 10 Head of Household (HOH) is Bowie Jane. This is Bowie's first competition win of the season, after playing an under-the-radar game for the last nine weeks.

The Big Brother 25 week 10 HOH is Bowie. As the outgoing HOH, Cameron Hardin was ineligible to play. The remaining houseguests, Bowie, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Cirie Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz, competed in a game that began before the episode aired.

This is Bowie's first competition win of the season, and it's long overdue. It'll be interesting to see what she decides to do as HOH, as viewers haven't really seen her assert herself before in the game. Big Brother 25 feels like a whole new and refreshed game now that Bowie has won. It'll be an unpredictable week in the house as Bowie takes the lead. headtopics.com

Although some might say that Bowie hasn't really been playing the game until now, sometimes watching and waiting is a great strategy. Because she managed to stay out of the drama that's ensued over the past few weeks, she was able to take in information and study her fellow houseguests. It'll be exciting to see which houseguests she'll target.

Big Brother 25 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT, Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.

