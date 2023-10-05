Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Tony Stark's Iron Man armor is equipped with some of the most advanced weaponry on Earth, and yet when he goes up against the Incredible Hulk, he rarely even comes close to victory. Indeed, the one time when Tony scored a total victory, it was because he deployed not the most sophisticated weapon in his arsenal, but the nastiest.
The fight takes place in 2008's Ultimate Human, from Warren Ellis, Cary Nord, Dave Stewart, Richard Isanove, and Dave Sharpe. In the story, Bruce Banner reaches out to Tony Stark for help removing his powers. Tony agrees, but explains that he needs to observe a full Hulk transformation under laboratory conditions.
Iron Man Beat Hulk by Stabbing Him Through the Eye Related: Marvel's New Iron Man Is an Iconic X-Men Villain (& Their Armor Is Awesome) It's one of the only times Iron Man has scored a true, direct win over the Hulk, who transforms back into Bruce after getting his brain fried. Of course, it's not without a price - the damage Tony takes during the fight leaves his suit dangerously overloaded, and it explodes just moments later (though thankfully long enough for Tony to send it flying away, and escape the danger zone.
Shocking Hulk's Brain Is Surprisingly Effective While this fight took place in Marvel's Ultimate Universe continuity - which directly inspired the MCU - it's unlikely fans will ever see this weapon used against Hulk in the movies.
Unfortunately, while Iron Man was able to help Banner in the short term, an attack by the Leader forced Bruce Banner to transform before the nanomachine-based cure could take effect, and the Hulk subsequently adapted to counter the technology, meaning it would never work again.