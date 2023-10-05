Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Marvel's Loki season 2 subtly blows apart Avengers: Endgame's ending by finally, and definitively, answering the Captain America plot hole that has plagued the MCU since its release in 2019.
When Loki season 1 released in 2021, the show opened a significant plot hole that retrospectively changed Captain America's otherwise perfect Endgame ending. The ending saw Chris Evans' Captain America skip out of the main MCU timeline to return to the 1940s and get his happily after with Peggy Carter after returning the Infinity Stones to their correct places.
Why Loki's Timeline Revelation Fixes Endgame's Plot Hole Fundamentally, Loki season 2 reveals that the Temporal Loom was always designed to tie branches together into one acceptable Sacred Timeline, so branches weren't all outlawed, it was simply that too many of them would destroy the order of the Sacred Timeline.
"The Temporal Loom is the heart of the TVA. It's where raw time is refined into physical timeline. And it's not constructed to weave together so many new branches, so it's overloading. In other words, He Who Remains allowed the existence of different universes and branches, as long as they could be tied together in a linear rope, existing parallel to one another, and not causing chaos.
That is huge for Captain America and Avengers: Endgame, because it suggests that the branch that Cap created by returning to the 1940s on Earth-616 was just one of the multiple threads within the unified Sacred Timeline.