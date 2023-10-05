Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Incredibles 2's action-packed ending perfectly wrapped up The Incredibles story but still left the door open for a potential threequel. It took 14 years for Disney Pixar to finally release a sequel to the 2004 film, and audiences were eager to have their unanswered The Incredibles questions addressed.

Just before this grand event, Helen discovered that the inside of the Screenslaver's mask contained electronic screens, and she quickly realized that this meant the pizza boy was only being controlled by the real villain. Unluckily for Elastigirl, she realized this in front of Evelyn Deaver, who was, in fact, the real Screenslaver and villain of The Incredibles 2.

Why Supers Were Legalized At The End Of The Incredibles 2 The Parr family weren't the only ones who saved the city from the Deavers' out-of-control boat. A league of other Supers had also been taken under Evelyn's control, and once Helen and Bob were freed from their screened goggles, they fought to release the others. headtopics.com

How Incredibles 2 Resolved The Characters’ Original 2004 Story Bob Parr may have been the main character of The Incredibles, but in The Incredibles 2, it was time for Elastigirl to take center stage. This made a lot of sense with her previous character arc since, after the Superhero Relocation Act, she became determined to live by the rules and focus on her family instead of saving the world.

Of course, just because Helen carried the focus of The Incredibles 2 doesn't mean Bob didn't have a part to play. As Elastigirl returned to being a full-time Super, Bob did precisely what he had said he wanted during the Mr. Incredible interview at the beginning of The Incredibles—he dove into being a father. headtopics.com

