Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The Planescape setting has returned to the fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons, with plenty of new options for character customization. Planescape was first introduced in the second edition of Advanced DnD, the original version of which didn't allow for angelic or demonic characters.
The first new background is Gate Warden, which makes the most sense for characters who have spent a lot of time in the planar outlands. These contrasting, unpredictable planes are often at war with each other, and Gate Wardens thrive in the in-between, where they are staunch defenders of their own reality against outside invasion.
Scion Of The Outer Planes Is Planescape's Most Important Feat Granted by both of the new backgrounds and with no requirements of its own, Scion of the Outer Planes is the primary new feat in Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse.
It's unknown whether these will carry over one-to-one in the full version of Planescape, but the final result should at least look similar. Once players have taken Scion of the Outer Planes and reached fourth level, they may accept one of the other available feats to create a more specialized build. Each awards both an ability score increase and a new feature.
Lawful Outer Plane-aligned characters can take the Agent of Order feat, allowing them to use a move called Stasis Strike once per turn. This deals a small amount of additional force damage, and can restrain the target on a failed Wisdom saving throw.