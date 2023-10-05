Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Doctor Who has rendered the War Doctor’s name meaningless despite their redemption at the end of the Time War. The War Doctor was introduced in the 50th Anniversary special of Doctor Who, when the questions around the events of the Time War were finally answered in “The Day of the Doctor”.

Due to the supposed genocide the War Doctor caused during the Time War, the War Doctor disavowed the name of the Doctor, deeming themselves unworthy to represent it. Rescinding the name of the Doctor meant Eccleston’s incarnation became the 9th Doctor and the War Doctor had no name, but was referred to as the War Doctor, Doctor of War, the Warrior, and the Renegade.

Not only did the War Doctor not do what they are accused of, but other regenerations have followed through with morally worse actions. The Doctor aims to be the hero, but even regenerations after the War Doctor commit actions much worse than that version. The 13th Doctor committed a horrific triple genocide in Flux by extinguishing the Daleks, Cybermen, and Sontarans in one. headtopics.com

What The War Doctor Having No Title REALLY Means However, the War Doctor still not embracing the Doctor’s name is more complicated. The skewered timelines meant the 9th Doctor believed they caused the ending of the Time War and committed genocide against their own race, something that weighed heavily on them.

The War Doctor taking the fall and dropping the title of the Doctor represents that sacrifice. His separate identity also encouraged the Doctor’s own growth to make them become almost a different person, even a new Doctor. headtopics.com

