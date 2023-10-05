Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Since his introduction to the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man has become one of Marvel Studios' most important superheroes, and audiences have seen him grow throughout his teenage years.
15 Peter Parker Meets Iron Man At The Stark Expo (2010) 2010's Iron Man 2 released years before Spider-Man joined the MCU, but after Peter Parker's debut, theories began to arise suggesting the child seen taking on a HAMMER Drone wearing an Iron Man mask could have been a young Peter Parker.
13 Peter Parker Is Bitten By A Spider & Becomes An Internet Sensation (2015) At the age of 14, Peter Parker was bitten by a spider and gained spider-like abilities overnight. These meant he was able to stick to walls and ceilings, adjusted his eyesight, and gave him enhanced strength, reflexes, agility, and senses. headtopics.com
11 Spider-Man Protects His Friends & Battles The Vulture (2016) Back in Queens, Spider-Man longed to officially joined the Avengers, but in the meantime, dealt with smaller threats, such as retrieving a stolen bicycle, stopping a carjacker, and thwarting a bank robbery.
9 Spider-Man Fights Thanos With The Guardians Of The Galaxy (2018) After meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy, the team, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man devised a plan to retrieve the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos once he arrived on Titan in search of the Time Stone. headtopics.com
7 Peter Parker Returns For The Battle Of Earth (2023) Five years after being snapped away by Thanos in Infinity War, the Hulk's snap in Avengers: Endgame brought back all the dusted heroes, including Spider-Man. Peter Parker joined the Avengers for the Battle of Earth, returning to his homeworld through one of Doctor Strange's portals.