Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Although fans were undoubtedly excited when Vegeta briefly reverted to his villainous ways during Dragon Ball Super's Granolah the Survivor Arc, this seemed quite sudden and unexpected. However, the series already explained why it happened, and subsequently proved that the Saiyan Prince would likely never suffer another relapse like that again.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Vegeta turns on Goku in chapter #76 of Dragon Ball Super, going off to fight Granloah on his own, but what Vegeta mutters to himself when the Cerealean is about to kill him demonstrates that Beerus led him to believe that he needed to change as a person to effectively wield the Power of Destruction (Hakai).

Vegeta's Return To Villainy In Dragon Ball Super Was All An Act At the time, Beerus was chiding Vegeta for spending too much time feeling responsible for the sins of the Saiyan race. However, Vegeta clearly interpreted Beerus' words as a need to return to his old, ruthless ways. headtopics.com

However, as proved by his later apology to Beerus, Vegeta was only fighting dirty against Granolah and said those horrible things to Goku because he was trying to wield Destruction in the most effective way, as Beerus told him to. This would explain why Vegeta is able to drop acting like he once did almost too quickly, as though nothing even happened.

