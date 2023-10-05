Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Batman has been locked in a never-ending battle against the vile villains of his rogues gallery for decades now, with the monstrous Man-Bat being one of his most dangerous and constant threats.

Posted on social media via Instagram, @all_starcosplay is the go-to cosplay account for all things Batman and Robin related, with the images shared by them bringing to life some of The Dark Knight and Boy Wonder’s best and most iconic comic book looks.

Dressing in various homemade batsuits like Batman’s all-yellow anti-Green Lantern outfit, his New 52 redesign, and more recently, a Batman x Doctor Fate look, @all_starcosplay has also dabbled in creating costumes for Damian Wayne’s Robin with both his new and original set of duds making an appearance on @all_starcosplay’s page, to name a few. headtopics.com

Helped along by the photoshop skills of @pixelens._, it’s made immediately apparent that @all_starcosplay knows what they’re doing when it comes to not only dressing as a comic-accurate version of Batman but when choosing the villain he faces off with as well.

Mentioning how a live-action film featuring Man-Bat as the main antagonist would be their “dream Batman movie,” @all_starcosplay makes a case for a horror-tinged tale pitting these two characters against one another, an idea made even more sound thanks to this image acting as a successful proof of concept. headtopics.com

