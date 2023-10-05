SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Quantum Leap season 2 will include more flashbacks to Ben's past, according to producer Chris Grismer. It was a rocky return for Ben Song (Raymond Lee), as the reboot's main character had to complete an exceptionally dangerous leap without the help of his team.

In an interview with TV Insider, Grismer shares that Quantum Leap season 2 will include more flashbacks to Ben's past. Grismer, who is also a directing producer on the series, mentions that the flashbacks will appear "as they're needed" which is something that's established in the premiere episode.

After successfully completing the objective behind his leap, Ian (Mason Alexander Park) finds Ben. It's a heavy moment, but the emotion of their reunion doesn't land, With obvious reluctance, Ian tells Ben about how he's been missing and presumed dead. It sets up the rest of Quantum Leap season 2, but it also fulfills the flashback. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.