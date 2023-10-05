Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Feud season 2, officially titled Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, is arriving on FX, and the next season of the anthology docudrama already looks set to be filled with just as much edge-of-the-seat drama, intrigue, and high-society betrayal. Feud’s first season showcased the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in the 1960s.

With a cast that includes Naomi Watts and Tom Hollander, anticipation for Feud season 2 is high, especially since it will be arriving over five years after the first season. The hit Ryan Murphy historical docudrama could arrive on FX by the end of 2023, and since it’s based on historical events there’s already much to discuss when it comes to Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Most Recent Feud Season 2 News The most recent news for Feud season 2 came in September 2023 when FX released first-look images from Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The handful of images didn’t reveal a huge amount of plot-specifics, but they did give viewers their first look at cast members like Tom Hollander’s Truman Capote and Naomi Watts’s Babe Paley. headtopics.com

Feud Has Been Renewed For Season 2 Despite several years passing since 2017’s season 1, Feud was reconfirmed as renewed for season 2 in 2022. Feud season 2 was initially confirmed in 2017 shortly after the first season. However, development then went on hiatus for many years while Murphy exited the show to work on other projects.

Read more:

screenrant »

I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 20 Target ProductsWhen you see something you gotta say something.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.