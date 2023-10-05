Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Gareth Edwards' latest film, The Creator, has been positively received, and there are plenty of movies just like it for those wishing for more. The science-fiction film takes place in a futuristic world where Western civilization has declared war on AI.
10 Blade Runner One of the best science-fiction movies of all time, Blade Runner is the most obvious next stop for fans of The Creator. Ridley Scott's 1982 film is massively influential on the science fiction genre, having popularized a cyberpunk aesthetic that's used in video games, anime, and other mediums.
8 Ex Machina Directed by Alex Garland and produced by A24, Ex Machina is one of the most popular sci-fi films of the 2010s. The film follows a programmer named Caleb, who is brought to the private estate of his company's CEO, where he's shown a humanoid robot named Ava. Caleb is prompted to interact with Ava and judge whether she's capable of consciousness. headtopics.com
6 Terminator 2: Judgment Day Terminator 2: Judgment Day is one of James Cameron's most influential science-fiction films ever, and its among the best for fans of The Creator. Terminator 2 subverts expectations by making T-800 a protagonist, exploring the ideas of the positive use of AI.