Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is on the way to Hulu, and there's already mcuh speculation on what awaits when viewers return to the Arconia for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's next cast.

The third season of the hit Hulu show sees Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) making a third season of their podcast and attempting to solve another murder. This time the victim is Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), a famous Hollywood actor and the lead in Oliver's comeback Broadway play.

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Most Recent News The most recent Only Murders in the Building season 4 news arrived on October 3, 2023. The finale of the third Only Murders arrived on Hulu, finally revealing who shot Ben Glenroy. headtopics.com

While it was expected Only Murders would keep to tradition by ending the season with another murder, there was no guarantee the show would return.

Only Murders In The Building Is Renewed For Season 4 Hulu has confirmed Only Murders in the Building is renewed for season 4. The season 4 renewal announcement came in early October 2023, on the day the finale of the third season arrived. headtopics.com

Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Release Date There's no confirmed release date yet for Only Murders in the Building season 4. However, since the preceding seasons have arrived on Hulu annually, it's likely that the next season of Only Murders will have a 2024 release window.

