Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT 90 Day: The Last Resort star Angela Deem's erratic and out of control, and since she's now 57, her age may be changing her personality. Since she's one of the more mature 90DF franchise stars, the fact that Angela still lashes out like an angry child's surprising.

Angela may not realize that a midlife crisis is driving her behavior... and pushing her to go way too far. Self-examination isn't exactly her strong suit, and that's why she's such an interesting addition to the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast. The show's about therapy, and the extrovert Angela prefers to act out, rather than looking within.

Does Angie still want to be the wild woman? Or is she looking for personal growth that makes her a more serene person? Right now, she's waffling. It's possible that part of her is truly open to change. However, change is hard, especially for a reality celeb who might bore viewers if she calmed down too much. Angela's savvy enough to understand why people are watching. headtopics.com

Angela Is Really Irritable Sometimes Not too long ago, Angela got into a brawl with a "pal." They fought in a hotel elevator, and Angie seemed to be the aggressor. She gets angry too fast, and never stops to think. In her relationship with Michael, she's been aggressive too. Does irritability lead her to attack? She overreacts to things, and Angela's so easily triggered.

