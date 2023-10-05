The city of Krat in Lies of P hosts many secrets, including an optional area called Hermit's Cave that can only be unlocked by gaining a rare item later in the game. This item is difficult to get, requiring you to speak to many NPCs and find other objects around the city.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Before searching for ways to unlock Hermit's Cave, ensure you go through enough of the story to add Venigni to Hotel Krat. This eccentric inventor is a significant figure to discover after you defeat the King's Flame, Fuoco boss in Lies of P, and lends you their services throughout the rest of your journey.

The next thing you will need is the Special Krat Supply Box, an important item used to expand shops back at Hotel Krat. You will be able to find this rare item by defeating a fire-spewing puppet on the side of the Collapsed Street, a place you may remember fighting the Mad Clown optional boss in Lies of P. headtopics.com

Once you have the Supply Box, give it to Polendina back at Hotel Krat to expand their shop and unlock the Rusty Cryptic Vessel that can now be bought. Defeat whatever enemies you need to earn enough Ergo to purchase this item before handing it over to Venigni after buying it.

Those who unlock the Hermit's Cave secret area in Lies of P have an opportunity to collect new items, encounter different enemies, and learn more about the desolate state of Krat as Pinocchio continues to search for answers. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.