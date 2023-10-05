Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The city of Krat in Lies of P hosts many secrets, including an optional area called Hermit's Cave that can only be unlocked by gaining a rare item later in the game. This item is difficult to get, requiring you to speak to many NPCs and find other objects around the city.
Before searching for ways to unlock Hermit's Cave, ensure you go through enough of the story to add Venigni to Hotel Krat. This eccentric inventor is a significant figure to discover after you defeat the King's Flame, Fuoco boss in Lies of P, and lends you their services throughout the rest of your journey.
The next thing you will need is the Special Krat Supply Box, an important item used to expand shops back at Hotel Krat. You will be able to find this rare item by defeating a fire-spewing puppet on the side of the Collapsed Street, a place you may remember fighting the Mad Clown optional boss in Lies of P.
Once you have the Supply Box, give it to Polendina back at Hotel Krat to expand their shop and unlock the Rusty Cryptic Vessel that can now be bought. Defeat whatever enemies you need to earn enough Ergo to purchase this item before handing it over to Venigni after buying it.
Those who unlock the Hermit's Cave secret area in Lies of P have an opportunity to collect new items, encounter different enemies, and learn more about the desolate state of Krat as Pinocchio continues to search for answers.