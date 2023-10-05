Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The best romance movies on Max offer audiences a wide variety of love stories to choose from. Max has undergone a lot of changes as it attempts to establish itself as a leading streaming platform. While it may be most popular for its shows like House of the Dragon and The White Lotus, it also has an extensive movie library.
9 Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) Crazy, Stupid, Love assembles a terrific star-studded ensemble for a hilarious and clever story of the complicated world of love. Not only is it the first collaboration between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, but the movie also features Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Marisa Tomei.
The Broadway tunes are brought to life in vibrant and energetic fashion, making for some memorable musical numbers. However, the heart of the movie is the star-crossed romance between Danny and Sandy. It is not the most inspiring or progressive love story ever put on film, but the characters and performances sell it as a fun couple that the audience wants to see end up together. headtopics.com
6 Ghost (1990) Romance movies can blend into so many different genres and Ghost was a perfect example of this. The movie stars Patrick Swayze as a man in a loving and perfect relationship with his wife (Demi Moore) only to have it ripped away when he is killed. Returning as a ghost, he must seek the help of a medium (Whoopi Goldberg) to protect his wife from his killer.