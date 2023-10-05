Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Terminator franchise has been around for decades, with fan interest keeping the series going despite its up-and-down quality in the movie space.

The Terminator: One Shot by James Robinson and Matt Wagner was released the same year as Terminator 2: Judgment Day and focuses on another “wrong Sarah Connor” that Skynet has targeted for destruction. Hunted down by a T-800 Terminatrix, Sarah is protected by a future Resistance member named Ellis Ruggles (who has been kicking around since 1955).

Ellis saves Sarah by using a large “Electro-Mech Fazer” against the Terminatrix, revealed later to have been built by hiding pieces of it in his body during his time travel trip. headtopics.com

Obviously an uncomfortable choice, since rebels would have to either surgically implant pieces of weapons into their bodies or use more of a discomfiting approach to smuggling everything, this tactic nevertheless gives humans a major advantage in stopping the machines by giving them access to technology that won’t exist for decades.

The Resistance Ignored a Valid Tactic Essentially evening the odds between a human-sized flesh-covered weapon and an actual human with "hidden" weapons, this fan theory, though never technically seen in the films, is proven in this issue to work as something that the Resistance forces need to utilize more often. headtopics.com

John Connor’s struggle to save humanity seems to be a never-ending one, so if he could find a way to send even more internally weaponized rebels to fight past Terminators, there at least will always be a fighting chance to take down these evil machines once and for...

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.