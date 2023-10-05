Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Terminator franchise has been around for decades, with fan interest keeping the series going despite its up-and-down quality in the movie space.
The Terminator: One Shot by James Robinson and Matt Wagner was released the same year as Terminator 2: Judgment Day and focuses on another “wrong Sarah Connor” that Skynet has targeted for destruction. Hunted down by a T-800 Terminatrix, Sarah is protected by a future Resistance member named Ellis Ruggles (who has been kicking around since 1955).
Ellis saves Sarah by using a large "Electro-Mech Fazer" against the Terminatrix, revealed later to have been built by hiding pieces of it in his body during his time travel trip.
Obviously an uncomfortable choice, since rebels would have to either surgically implant pieces of weapons into their bodies or use more of a discomfiting approach to smuggling everything, this tactic nevertheless gives humans a major advantage in stopping the machines by giving them access to technology that won’t exist for decades.
The Resistance Ignored a Valid Tactic Essentially evening the odds between a human-sized flesh-covered weapon and an actual human with "hidden" weapons, this fan theory, though never technically seen in the films, is proven in this issue to work as something that the Resistance forces need to utilize more often.
John Connor’s struggle to save humanity seems to be a never-ending one, so if he could find a way to send even more internally weaponized rebels to fight past Terminators, there at least will always be a fighting chance to take down these evil machines once and for...