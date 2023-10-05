Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Big Brother season 25 may still be ongoing, but CBS is already reportedly making plans for the next installment of the series, which may be an all-winners season. Big Brother is one of the longest-running reality TV competition series, first premiering in 2000 to mixed reviews.

With Big Brother season 25 coming to an end this fall, the series is already looking ahead to next season, which may fulfill a highly-requested suggestion in the fandom. Over the years, there's been a desire for an all-winners season of Big Brother, and with the just-concluded WGA strike and the currently ongoing SAG strike, it may become a reality, according to some Big Brother insiders.

According to Big Brother Gossip on Twitter, "Things are definitely in the works & it could certainly be an 'All Winners' version" of the popular competition series. Popular past winners of Big Brother include season 13's Rachel Reilly, season 10's Dan Gheesling, season 11's Jordan Lloyd, season 2's Dr. Will Kirby, and Big Brother 20's Kaycee Clark. headtopics.com

What Happens If Big Brother Is Unable To Cast Enough Winners? While there have been 24 winners of Big Brother, it's possible that the series won't be able to get enough winners to fill out the cast, which typically consists of 11 or 12 houseguests for a winter season.

