Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The battle at Last Light Inn can be a challenging and even frustrating encounter in Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3, but it doesn't have to be. As a deep, choice-driven roleplaying game, Baldur's Gate 3 is all about offering multiple approaches to overcoming the hurdles that it presents throughout the story.

Last Light Inn is a rare beacon of safety in the Shadow-Cursed Lands of Baldur's Gate 3, but the battle that occurs there threatens that sanctified nature.

Taking this approach doesn't mean that the Last Light Inn has to be avoided entirely, as Isobel doesn't lurk the common area waiting to spring a cutscene upon the party.

Isobel's Blessing Isn't Needed For BG3 Act 2 The story of Baldur's Gate 3 makes it seem imperative to speak with Isobel, as the Shadow-Cursed Lands feature an oppressive darkness that can easily sap health from the party. Isobel, however, isn't the be-all and end-all for curing this issue.

The Moon Lantern is the actual key object for protection against the deepest areas of the shadow curse, and this can be safely acquired without Isobel's involvement. Although certain triggers can induce her to offer it to the party, it can also be acquired by venturing out with the Harpers to defeat a patrol that carries a functional Moon Lantern.

