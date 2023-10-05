Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

While they may not be the leading characters of the most popular genre, anime detectives are often some of the smartest and most memorable characters, particularly known for their extraordinary feats of intelligence and unexpected solutions to anime's biggest mysteries.
10 Keith Kazama Flick (B: The Beginning) B: The Beginning's protagonist Keith Kazama Flick is a legendary investigator affiliated with the Royal Police Service, who aims to uncover the identity of the notorious Killer B. Though he retired from being an investigator when his sister was murdered, suffering profound trauma as a result, he ended up taking the case at the behest of an old friend.
8 Houtarou Oreki (Hyouka) While not a detective per se, given that Houtarou Oreki is still in school, he could easily become one of the best, should he make up his mind to expend the necessary energy. Hyouka follows Houtarou as he uses his exceptional deduction skills to solve mysteries, prompted by the ever-curious Eru Chitanda, whom he has feelings for.
6 Shinya Kougami (Psycho-Pass) Initially affiliated with the Public Safety Bureau, working for the Criminal Investigation Department's Division 01, Shinya Kougami is a brilliant detective who would go to any lengths to uncover the truth behind any mystery, no matter what there is to lose in the process.