SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Loki season 2 is finally here, and the MCU's latest streaming show premiere delivers plenty of answers - and even more questions. Kicking off immediately after Loki season 1's cliffhanger ending, the titular god of mischief finds himself uncontrollably bouncing back and forth in time.

11 Loki Season 2 Starts In The Past, Not A Different Timeline When Loki ends up in a different TVA at the end of Loki season 1, it appears as if he may have found himself in an alternate timeline branch from where he started. However, Loki season 2 quickly clears up that that isn't the case. Instead, Loki has been sent to the past.

9 He Who Remains Was A Public Figure In The TVA's Past The big plot twist of Loki season 1 is that the Time-Keepers are not, in fact, real, and He Who Remains is secretly pulling the TVA's strings from the end of time. However, Loki season 2 reveals that wasn't always the case. headtopics.com

7 Time Does Seem To Exist In The TVA After All One of the unique elements of the TVA is that it supposedly exists outside of time. However, Loki's Time Slipping seems to imply that's not the case. Ouroboros seems familiar with the condition, but he seems to think that it's impossible, given that traveling through time in a place without time doesn't make sense.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.