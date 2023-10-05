Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While venturing through Act 1, players may stumble across the option to free the artist Oskar Fevras in Baldur’s Gate 3 or simply leave him to his fate at the hands of the Zhentarim.

This may be the most gold-consuming quest of Act 1. Nevertheless, freeing Oskar is the only way of unlocking his exclusive questline, which will show up in Act 3. If players are looking for an immediate return, they will not have it. The questline after saving the artist unlocks when players reach the city of Baldur’s Gate, where they will be prompted to solve a mystery.

If players make the right choices and save Oskar once again at the end of his questline, he will reward players with a portrait of their character – or a Companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. This does not have too much value beyond sentimental ones. That is the ultimate reward for his questline, so if that seems a bit underwhelming, it may not be worth saving the artist in the first place. headtopics.com

If money is not an issue, it may make sense to free the artist in Act 1, however. Players involved in a good-aligned campaign or simply wanting to fulfill their completionist desires have more than enough reasons to save Oskar, as it is a morally sound choice to make. Even if the rewards do not pay off the gold investment, they do unlock a hefty chunk of side content to explore.

