Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Prey director Dan Trachtenberg explains why a scene introducing Naru to the new Predator sooner was cut.

With Prey now receiving a home release, Trachtenberg sat down with /Film and opened up about the movie's production, shedding some light on moments that didn't make it into the final cut. The director revealed that initially, Naru would encounter the Predator in the trees early on. For various reasons, which he explained, this was cut.

I don't. This was a little bit of a filmmaking director trick of the trade. On the one hand, it was a sequence as we were devising it — Naru was in the tree in the beginning, so in my mind, it was to set up the sequence at the end, that the physical capabilities were there and the visual language was sort of already in the movie. headtopics.com

It was in the parking lot next to our stage, starting to map out where the trees were going to go, and having a talk with my producers about the cost and the implications and what's our schedule and other things that we needed also. So rather than fight to make it work, when other things were getting squeezed, I sort of waited until the things that were also critical were getting impacted.

