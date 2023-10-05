Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dungeons & Dragons' newest edition to its library is Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, a set of three books that bring together many facets of the expanded worlds that the game encompasses and makes nearly anything possible in its mystical planes.

The set of books in Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse includes lots of new content for DnD, including everything from new magic items to unique and incredible fantasy adventures for DMs to use to warp realities. For truly adventurous dungeon masters, the bestiary in Morte's Planar Parade could also be used to add fantastical creatures to other campaigns or homebrew games as well.

9 Avoral Guardinal The Avoral Guardinal is one of several guardinals added in Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse and with good rolls could potentially be swayed to being an ally as they are typically neutral good. These eagle-like humanoids are avian Celestials, and are known to dive at enemies from high above and rip them apart with their talons. headtopics.com

8 Baernaloth Baernaloths are bad enough on their own, but if a hapless adventurer comes across one in its lair, this fiend becomes even more powerful. These monsters enjoy the despair and suffering of others and will use their power to keep victims alive simply to prolong the misery.

