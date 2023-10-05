Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Traitors became one of Peacock's biggest hits when it premiered, leading to curiosity about when the upcoming season will air. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the series revolves around a group of 20 contestants who are playing a brand-new game.
The initial season of The Traitors was a massive success for Peacock, garnering intense interest from viewers who watched the series. The Traitors season 1 featured notable reality TV stars from all sorts of shows, like Big Brother's Rachel Reilly, Summer House's Kyle Cooke, and Survivor's Cirie Fields.
The Traitors US Season 2 News While Peacock hasn't announced a release date, The Traitors season 2 will happen. The official cast was revealed in September 2023, indicating a premiere is in the works. How The Traitors is filmed allows the U.S. and UK series to occur in order and using the same set. The UK series films first, then the U.S. series films directly after.
Is The Traitors US Season 2 Confirmed? The Traitors season 2 has been confirmed by Peacock executives. According to Peacock, "Following an overwhelmingly positive debut, Peacock has announced a second season pickup of The Traitors...
The Traitors US Season 2 Potential Release Date The Traitors season 1 can be used as a predictive tool as to when The Traitors season 2 will be released. Since The Traitors airs on Peacock, typically, all episodes are available at once upon their release date. The Traitors season 1 aired on Peacock in January 2023, with the reunion following at the end of February.