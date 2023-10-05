Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In the grand tradition of most Marvel Cinematic Universe releases, Loki season 2 episode 1 has a post-credits scene. Following directly on from the daring mission to pull Tom Hiddleston's Loki out of the timeline and stop his time-slipping, the first Loki season 2 stinger is also an important one.

Loki season 2 has already started off strongly, with a complicated storyline injected with a lot of scientific jargon (not least from Ke Huy Quan’s Ouroboros). It’s also very obvious that the show is less interested in tying to wider MCU timeline events, and focusing instead on the continued battle for the Sacred Timeline set up by Loki season 1’s ending.

Why Sylvie Goes To McDonalds In 1982 The question most will have watching the Loki season 2 episode 1 post-credits scene is why McDonalds and why 1982. For the first answer, you have to consider Sylvie's tragic origin story. As she reveals in Loki's Lamentis episode, the TVA attempted to prune her when she was roughly ten years old in human terms (but a lot older as a Frost Giant). headtopics.com

Sylvie seems drawn to McDonalds because of the same wonder that made the fast food giants so popular with children. It's a simple, almost naive pleasure, completely in contrast with Sylvie's life of fight and flight. Sylvie has also never been able to enjoy anything, constantly looking over her shoulder and having to move everywhere to keep ahead of the TVA.

