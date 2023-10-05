Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary After he was introduced in season 1 and set up to become the next main villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, audiences may be wondering if Jonathan Majors' Kang is in Loki season 2.
Since then, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduced another variant, Kang the Conqueror, who was the main villain to Scott Lang and his family. Though that particular iteration of Kang was defeated by Ant-Man, the Quantumania post-credits scenes established there were innumerable other Kangs from across the multiverse.
Jonathan Majors Plays Kang Variant Victor Timely In Loki Season 2 As seen in the Loki season 2 trailer, Majors will reprise his role as Kang variant Victor Timely in the show after appearing in the Quantumania credits scene. Little is known about the MCU's version of Victor Timely, since all that's been revealed is that he's an inventor/scientist of some kind working with time theory.
Jonathan Majors' Arrest Didn't Affect His Loki Season 2 Role A month following the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors was arrested March 25 in New York City on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. Although a trial date has not been set as of publication, the allegations against the actor have sparked speculation about his future in the MCU.